'Major incident' declared due to Covid-19 pressure on the NHS in Essex

‘Major incident’ declared due to mounting Covid-19 pressure on NHS Hospitals in Essex.

A ‘major incident’ has been declared in Essex following increasing Covid-19 pressure being placed on local NHS services in the county. The declaration, made by Essex Resilience Forum (ERF), comes after Queen’s Hospital in Romford was reportedly having to treat patients in the back of ambulances outside its premises on Tuesday (December 29).

The ERF said that cases are particularly high in mid and south Essex, with infections expected to increase in the coming days. Critical care and bed capacity are among areas of concern, as well as staff sickness and the ability to discharge patients quickly into safe environments.

Anthony McKeever, executive lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership, said: “We are taking every action possible within the NHS and across the wider health and social care partnerships in Essex to limit the impact on the NHS and the wider health system. This involves using critical care capacity elsewhere in Essex and the eastern region and identifying additional locations and capacity to assist with the discharging of patients to reduce pressure on hospitals.”

Last night (Tuesday, Dec. 29) London hospitals were transferring some patients to Yorkshire as they reported their capacity was stretched to 114%.

