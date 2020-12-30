AN INITIATIVE by the Madrid City Council to remove wild boars from the city’s green areas and residential neighbourhoods has led to the capture of 84 animals.

-- Advertisement --



The Wild Boar Capture Plan was launched by Madrid authorities in April after three wild boar sightings were reported in urban areas of the capital region at the start of 2020. The animal species is known to inhabit many green areas along the peripheries of Madrid, and pose a safety danger to residents and road users.

Madrid’s Environmental department said that “the presence of wild boars in urban areas has not been detected” since the initiative began, “nor has any incident been recorded with their capture”.

Authorities have granted contracted specialists to use cages, stun guns, anesthetics and even firearms in capturing the boars, who are then rehoused in a designated facility. Here they are tested and tagged for infectious diseases that could be passed to humans, including swine flu and tuberculosis.

Wild Boars are one of the world’s widest-ranging mammals and can be found throughout Spain. In urban areas, their large size can be dangerous to road users and residents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Authorities Capture 84 Wild Boars”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.