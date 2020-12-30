AN INVESTIGATION is underway following a rare fatal shooting of a knife wielding man by Irish police (Gardai) in West Dublin.

-- Advertisement --



Gardai were called to reports that a man armed with a knife was threatening staff and customers at a shop in Clonee in suburban West Dublin. Initial responding officers were threatened by the man, who fled the scene, spurring Gardai to call for armed reinforcements.

About a dozen officers, including members of the highly trained Armed Response Unit (ARU), were deployed to the usually peaceful area shortly after noon on Wednesday, December 31st. Gardai say they attempted to carry out a “graduated policing response”, whereby non-lethal force is employed during a violent altercation.

These measures were unsuccessful and, at 12:35 PM, a number of shots were fired from an official Garda weapon according to an official Garda press release. The man was struck in the gunfire and treated on the scene by members of the ARU as well as Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics.

He was rushed to Connolly Hospital in nearby Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead later in the afternoon. An internal police investigation has been launched into the incident.

It is very rare in Ireland that Gardai, who are largely unarmed, kill anyone in their course of duty.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead by Irish Police in Dublin”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.