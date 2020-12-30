Judge wants verbal harassment to be considered a crime

A JUDGE has requested that sexist male harassment on the street be considered a crime.

The Madrid judge did so after acquitting a man who had called a girl under 18 a “sl*t”.

In September, the man directed catcalls to the young girl, who asked him to stop. His attitude then changed and she was subjected to insults, following which the man said that women “disgusted him”.

The judge had to acquit him based on the fact that his insulting behaviour has not been considered a crime since 2015, and therefore he cannot be criminally sentenced.

However, the judge has requested that the Spanish Government, like those in France, Portugal, Peru or Argentina, consider this type of verbal harassment, in which women’s freedom and peace of mind are violated, a crime.

