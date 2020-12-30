Journey’s end for much-travelled seal

THE wounded grey seal that found its way from the North Atlantic to the Marina Alta has died.

Experts from Valencia’s Oceanografic Aquarium tried to save it with antibiotics and food, but the seal was unable to fight the infection caused by a fishing line cutting into its neck.

Entering the Mediterranean via Gibraltar it continued its journey and was found dead some days ago off Ibiza.

