The Italian Ministry of Health has reported 16,202 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – up almost 5,000 cases on daily infections recorded Tuesday, December 29.

HOWEVER, it has been pointed out that many more tests have been carried out, which could account for such as a hike in figures.

-- Advertisement --



Some 129,000 anti-covid tests were carried out yesterday and 169,045 were carried out today.

Today’s toll takes the total since February to 2,083,689.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 575 coronavirus-related deaths which take the pandemic total to 73,604.

The highest number of infections were recorded in the Veneto region with 2,986 new infections, followed by Lombardy with 1,673 new single-cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy reports 16,202 new cases – up 5,000 on previous day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.