Ireland Announces Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown.

Ireland is to move to a full Level 5 restrictions for ‘at least’ one month, said the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, a surge in cases of Covid-19 has been cited for the swift response. In a televised address this evening, Micheál Martin said the new restrictions would remain in place for “at least” one month.

He added that schools are to remain closed until 11 January under the revised plans as agreed by Cabinet. Before the latest restrictions, primary and secondary schools had been due to reopen on Wednesday 6 January. Childcare facilities or créches remain unaffected by the new measures.

The tough Level 5 restrictions include a ban on all household visits, the closure of non-essential retail businesses and a 5km wide limit on travel. Other restrictions include the closure of sports facilities, including golf courses and tennis courts, with the exception of professional or elite sports like Gaelic games and horse racing behind closed doors.

Weddings will now be confined to just 6 guests from 2 January and only 10 people will be allowed to attend a funeral service. It is understood that construction will be allowed to continue to operate under the new additional restrictions.

There have been 13 further deaths and 1,718 cases in the Republic, it was confirmed this afternoon, Wednesday, Dec. 30. As of 2 pm, there were 455 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals, of which 37 were in ICU- the death toll now stands at 2,226. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to limit their contacts.

