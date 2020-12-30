OF the four public health service hospitals in Mallorca, three, Son Llàtzer, Inca and Son Espases are facing so much demand for beds due to Covid-19 infection that they will have to reduce the number of operations they undertake.

Minor operations will have to be postponed and surgeons will concentrate on emergencies whilst there will also be a review on the number of people who will be able to visit consultants whilst the epidemic continues.

Staff at Son Espases have already agreed not to take holiday during the festive season and a spokesperson has suggested that the hospital board is worried about the number of staff available to deal with new patients.

One of the problems in Mallorca is not lack of funds to employ staff but their scarcity as many who qualify either work on the mainland or look abroad.

Whilst Manacor Hospital has not yet said it is affected, if the number of admissions increases, the Balearic Health Department may even need to seek beds in private hospitals.

