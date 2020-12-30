THE Commercial Director of Huelva Port, Manuel Vega, has been reported missing in Asturias.

-- Advertisement --



He is said to have gone out for a walk around Muros del Nalon, where he is from and is spending Christmas, on Tuesday, December 29, at around 9am, and hasn’t been seen since.

Guardia Civil, friends, family and local residents are searching for the 59-year-old man whose nephew published his photo and reported him missing on social media when he didn’t come back from his hike and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 616 08 95 67, 658 99 87 16, or get in touch with the Guardia Civil. The search is being carried out by land, sea and air, using dogs and searching the coastal area where he was last seen, between Muros de Nalon and San Esteban de Pravia in Asturias.

He was due to come home at lunchtime on Tuesday because he was meeting friends for lunch.

His nephew, Pedro Diaz, plays for Sporting de Gijon Football Club and raised the alarm.

At 11am, a conversation which he was having with port authorities via WhatsApp ended abruptly.

He was wearing jogging trousers and a blue jacket.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huelva man reported missing from Asturias”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.