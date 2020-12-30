GIFTS on baby’s grave stolen and burned on Christmas Day

Heartbroken mum Marie Worton, 42, was devastated when vandals destroyed the gifts she had laid on the grave of her son Cameron in Oxbridge Cemetery on Christmas Day. Marie’s husband Michael discovered the vandalism on Boxing Day – he found the grave littered with empty cans and vodka bottles while the gifts were strewn around and the balloons had been set on fire.

-- Advertisement --



Marie said: ‘It’s hard enough visiting the grave of a loved one but to know that people have been treating it with such disrespect is heartbreaking. ‘

This has left me dreading going. Since Boxing Day I haven’t been along at all and normally I go every day.’

Now the grieving parents have decided to speak out in a bid to get CCTV cameras installed at the graveyard, as this has happened to them five times previously.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: ‘Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for any nearby residents who have CCTV to check their systems in case they’ve captured anything which could help police.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gifts On Baby’s Grave Stolen On Christmas Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.