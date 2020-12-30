Gandia Rotary Club gets off to a good start

THE recently-formed Gandia Rotary Club were in action just before Christmas.

The club began their fund-raising efforts over the festive season with the help of Pedro and Carolina’s pharmacy in Gandia.

Yvonne and Sandra, two of the Rotary ladies, along along with another Sandra who did an evening “shift”, presided a stall set up outside the pharmacy.

For a donation, no matter how small, the donor received a bottle of wine that was donated by Pedro and Carolina.

The Rotary Club raised over €200, which was a splendid effort, and conveyed their thanks not only to all the ladies who stood on the stand but to all the people who helped make the fund-raising effort a success.

The money raised has provided much-needed food for the San Francisco de Asis Shelter and toys for local children who otherwise might not have received any presents at Christmas.

