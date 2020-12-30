Fulfilling a social need in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall acquired a €12,488 car for Social Services.

The department has needed a new vehicle for some years, explained Teulada-Moraira mayor Rosa Vila. The car they have been using until now was donated by the Diputacion provincial council in 1997 and is no longer in any condition to fulfil Social Services’ needs.

The car will be used for home visits, attending meetings and accompanying the department’s users – particularly those in a vulnerable situation – to appointments outside the town.

