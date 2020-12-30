French Police Called in to Collect Almost 1,000 Tonnes of Rubbish From the Streets of Marseille.

APART from quelling crowds of protestors and keeping French streets safe from terrorists, the CRS (Compagnies républicaines de sécurité) have another duty- emptying the rubbish! After 12 days of striking by garbage collectors working in three districts of Marseille, rubbish continued to accumulate on Monday, Dec. 28, in certain districts of the city. To respond to this situation, the authorities ended up choosing the hard way of deploying hundreds of CRS to clear up the back-log that was stocked up in piles and strewn across pavements the city.

According to the Bouches-du-Rhône police prefecture, “more than 900 tonnes of waste has not been collected” since the start of this movement, especially in the historic district of Le Panier and in the popular districts of the north of the city.

As reported recently by the EWN, garbage collectors in Marseille were striking because they wanted some directors of the waste disposal company fired for harassment.

