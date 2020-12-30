FORMER American spy Jonathan Pollard arrives in Israel after serving 30 years in a United States prison for handing over US documents classified as defense secrets.

-- Advertisement --



After being imprisoned for thirty years for spying for the Hebrew state, the American Jonathan Pollard arrived in Israel in the middle of the night (Wednesday, December 30), where he was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You are at home,” Netanyahu told the former spy and his wife Esther.

Mr Pollard, a 66-year-old former U.S. Navy analyst, served 30 years in prison for handing over US documents classified as defense secrets, before being released in November 2015, although, obligated to wear an electronic bracelet, to respect a curfew and banned for five-years from leaving the US.

A video broadcast on Wednesday morning by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office shows Mr. Pollard and his wife exiting the plane towards Mr Netanyahu, who raised his hands in greeting.

Pollard, who is considered a hero in Israel, and his wife, removed their coronavirus masks and both kneeled down to kiss the ground before explaining that they were “delighted to finally be home after 35 years” thanking “the people and the Prime Minister of Israel for bringing us back home”.

“We hope to become productive citizens as quickly as possible and to continue our lives here,” added the man who received Israeli citizenship in 1995.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Spy Jonathan Pollard Arrives in Israel After 30 Years in Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.