First Case Of Relative Refusing To Vaccinate Care Home Resident

The Section for the Elderly and the Protection of Persons with Disabilities of the Prosecutor’s Office in Sevilla has received its first case of a relative of an elderly care home resident not wishing for his loved one to receive the Cpvid-19 vaccination. The law states that all residents of nursing homes must receive the vaccination unless there is just cause. In this case, the older person isn’t deemed to have the capacity to make the decision for himself.

Senior prosecutor for the elderly, Norberto Sotomayor, explained to Diario de Sevilla that the situation must “be legally resolved, and it cannot be the family member or guardian who decides that their father or mother should be vaccinated.” The representative of the Public Ministry added that “the general rule is that all the elderly who are in residences who cannot decide for themselves will be vaccinated.”

