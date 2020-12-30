FAMILY OUTBREAKS of new COVID-19 strain sees entire families admitted to hospitals in the UK.

The global pandemic seems to be constantly changing and the new Strain that has been found in the UK, and that is also appearing across the globe, has new rules. Currently over 20,000 people are hospitalised due to coronavirus and there are growing fears that the new strain will infect the younger population.

-- Advertisement --



Over the Christmas period around one third of the UK were in lockdown but experts expect cases to grow in areas where people could still visit over Christmas.

President of British Infection Association, Martin Llewelyn took to Twitter and said, “Back on the wards today. Staggering amount of Covid.

“Striking difference from last time – large family outbreaks with teenagers/young adults the focus. Multiple family members being admitted.

“Not looking forward to next two weeks. Please follow the rules this new years eve.”

It is thought that the new strain could be over 50 per cent more infectious, and that cases will increase rapidly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family Outbreaks of New COVID-19 Strain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.