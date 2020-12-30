STONEMASONS Pepe Signes and Jose Vicente Vaquer are currently restoring the gargoyles on Javea’s San Bartolome parish church.

They are manager and employee of one of the few companies that still specialise in working the local “tosca” limestone which was once quarried from the Cova Tallada cave and the Muntanyar fossil dunes.

-- Advertisement --



The fortress-church was built in the 16th century to protect Javea from pirate raids and the gargoyles’ features, practically eroded by time, are being reworked in an ongoing rehabilitation project.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Facelift for Javea gargoyles.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.