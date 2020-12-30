Explosion In House In Manchester

MAN arrested for attempted murder after an explosion in a Manchester house

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life after an explosion at a house in Wythenshawe injured a 32-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Greater Manchester Police reported that a gas canister exploded in the terraced house at around 12:20 am on Wednesday, December 30. While the blast caused significant damage to the property, officials said it was a miracle that nobody was more seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Christopher Potter said: ‘We currently have one man in custody for questioning and our investigation is very much under way as we try to ascertain all the facts surrounding the incident.

‘This was a nasty explosion that has caused some significant damage to a property and it’s lucky that no-one sustained any serious injuries.’

