EU Migrants Entering Britain after January 1 Denied Universal Credit for 5 years.

EU MIGRANTS arriving in Britain from January 1 will NOT be able to claim benefits – including Universal Credit – for the first five years. Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey today announced the new post-Brexit benefits system, which means all migrants are treated the same – no matter where they arrived from.

Under the new rules, child benefits will no longer be paid out for kids not living in the UK. Ms Coffey hailed the post-Brexit welfare system as one which “restores fairness” by “treating EU and non-EU migrants equally”.

She said: “It is both right and fair that people making the UK their home should pay into the tax system for a reasonable period of time before they can access the benefits system.” Previously, Europeans could claim benefits within their first year of living in the UK.

Janet Coe, assistant director of Merseyside Law Centre, said it had seen a large increase in EU citizens incorrectly refused access to universal credit over the past six months. “I would absolutely say it is a hostile environment,” she said.

Malgosia Pakulska, senior welfare benefits advisor at the East European Resource Centre, said: “In my experience, it looks like the default decision for EU nationals [regarding universal credit] is ‘no’. If you are able to argue your rights or you can find an organisation that is willing to help, then the decision is changed in the client’s favour. But this often takes months.”

