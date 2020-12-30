Environmental rangers want jobs reclassified

ENVIRONMENTAL rangers employed by the Generalitat want to be considered as “emergencies personnel.”

They are currently negotiating work conditions and systems with the regional government, focusing on what the rangers complain is an absence of human and material resources.

This was particularly noticeable at night, they complained, when reductions in watches left forest and mountain areas unprotected during an emergency.

Not being classed as emergency personnel, and with duties not clearly defined, prevented them from working in the same conditions as other collectives, they said.

