Over recent months, the DGT traffic authority has considered removing points from a drivers licence for breaches to parking bay rules.

Currently, it is an offence to park in a disabled bay without the appropriate badge, and the fine is 200 euros which is effective on the sight of the breach.

The Traffic control DGT believe it would also be possible to remove points from a drivers licence, but this measure has not been approved, and just the fine itself exists at this time.

The DGT spokesperson’s remarked removal of points was only for serious breaches of road safety.

This harsh penalty would not solve parking illegally in disabled bays .undersecretary of the ministry of the interior Isabel Goicoechea confirmed.

