A body in an advanced state of decomposition has been found in a cave in Girona.

THE Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue travelled to the area in Portbou on Tuesday, December 29, to recover the corpse, before transferring it to the neighbouring town of Port de la Selva.

-- Advertisement --



A post mortem will be carried out to determine whether the corpse is that of a man or a woman.

The Guardia Civil is now searching through missing persons’ database while awaiting the results of the post mortem.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Decomposed body found in cave in Girona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.