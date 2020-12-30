Decomposed body found in cave in Girona

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Decomposed body found in cave in Girona
CREDIT: Salvamento Maritimo

A body in an advanced state of decomposition has been found in a cave in Girona.

THE Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue travelled to the area in Portbou on Tuesday, December 29, to recover the corpse, before transferring it to the neighbouring town of Port de la Selva.

-- Advertisement --

A post mortem will be carried out to determine whether the corpse is that of a man or a woman.

The Guardia Civil is now searching through missing persons’ database while awaiting the results of the post mortem.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Decomposed body found in cave in Girona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBiden’s Laptop Repairman Sues For $500million
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here