COVID vaccine scam in the UK issues fake NHS appointments

NHS trusts across the UK have issued warnings about a new Covid vaccine text scam that has been costing vulnerable people around the country hundreds of pounds. The most widely-used scam works by sending a message with a hyperlink, which takes users to a very convincing application form. Once there, people are asked to input their personal information and credit card details.

Another version of the con requires users to reply to a text message when then charges them a small fortune.

Peter Hazlewood, group financial crime risk director at Aviva, said of the dangerous trend: “Fraudsters are exploiting the pandemic to take advantage of people when they are at their most vulnerable.”

“They are using coronavirus as a pretext to lure potential victims.”

The Local Government Association (LGA) has also urged people to be vigilant.

“If something doesn’t seem right or sounds too good to be true, don’t hesitate to end a phone call, bin a letter, delete an email or shut the door.”

Be careful the attackers are at it again. This time praying on the vaccine. As always watch what you click on #scams #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/WigUsGpjPj — Brains93 (@Brains933) December 29, 2020

