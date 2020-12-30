COVID patients treated in hospital gift shops as wards are overrun

Many hospitals in Los Angeles County has declared an “internal disaster” are medical staff are forced to treat Covid patients in hospital gift shops and meeting rooms, or even outside in tents, as coronavirus infections in the US have skyrocketed.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Mark Ghaly, Los Angeles County’s health services director, said that the situation is “truly dire”, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He said: “All hospitals are experiencing this strain, but it’s especially more pronounced and more serious for some of the smaller hospitals.

“Many hospitals have reached a crisis point and are having to make many tough decisions about patient care.”

The United States reported its first case of the mutant Covid variant in Colorado on Tuesday, December 30.

The US has reported 338,820 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with a record-breaking 3,700 people hospitalised in one day on Monday, December 28.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Patients Treated In Hospital Gift Shops”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.