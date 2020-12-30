Covid patients admitted to ICU in Balearic Islands up 50% in a week

The number of Covid patients admitted to ICU in the Balearic Islands has risen by 50 per cent in a week.

The situation is of “deep concern” say health authorities due to the advance of coronavirus infections and the increase in hospital admissions.

According to health sources, there were 85 covid patients in ICUs on Tuesday, December 29, 49 per cent more than a week ago.

The islands currently have an incidence rate of 522 per 100,000 inhabitants, which has prompted the authorities there to ramp up the social restrictions ahead of the New Year.


Stores and restaurants will have to close at 6pm – apart from those selling essential products – on the island of Mallorca, which has a cumulative number of 607 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period.

