Councillor to appear in court over alleged Covid grant fraud

Tara Rippin
A Wolverhampton councillor will appear in court in the New Year charged with allegedly committing fraud to claim £10,000 from a Covid grant scheme.

Councillor Harman Banger, 39, is accused of two offences between March 11 and June 5, when it is said he made a false representation to get a £10,000 grant under the Government’s Covid-19 Small Business Scheme.

The allegations came to light in June, and the Labour councillor who represents East Park on the city council, stepped down, reports the Express and Star.

West Midlands Police arrested him the same month and he was released pending a full investigation.


The Labour group in the city suspended Banger administratively while an internal probe was carried out.

Banger will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on January 11, 2021.


