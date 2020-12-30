Coronation Street’s Longest-Serving Writer Adele Rose Dies Aged 87.

BYKER Grove creator and Coronation Street writer Adele Rose has died aged 87. Adele was the ITV soap’s longest-serving writer and wrote almost 460 episodes between 1961 and 1998. She was also the only female writer in the show’s early years.

Adele also created Byker Grove, a show that helped propel TV legends Ant and Dec into stardom. The writer’s husband Peter Chadwick confirmed her passing on December 28. He said: ‘She developed pneumonia about a week ago and never got over it. ‘She passed away in the local hospital, where she had the best care.’

Paying tribute to his wife of 40 years, Peter added: ‘She had a huge sense of humour which was often quite naughty and quite wicked. ‘She loved writing the battleaxes in Coronation Street.’

He went on to say, quote: ‘She was Jewish and she had a very Jewish mother attitude to life, she had to make sure everybody was okay. Her son said that if she didn’t have anything to worry about, it would worry her. Everybody around here adored her. They were a little bit starstruck, but she was very, very warm. It’s been a wonderful 40 years with her.’

She leaves behind her son, Steve, and grandson, Daniel. The family suffered another tragedy when Adele’s daughter Carrie died several years ago after contracting sepsis.

