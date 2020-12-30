CHRISTMAS day kangaroo attack as dad shields children from irate kangaroo.

In an unexpected twist to Christmas day, the Robinson family from South West Rock in Australia found themselves confronted with a kangaroo in the front yard, digging holes.

Dad Mitchell, set out to protect his children from the animal and get it to leave the family’s garden. Dad was already suffering from a broken arm, but faced the large kangaroo as it started to attack. The kangaroo hopped at Mitchell before setting on him with a punch and then kicked the dad to the floor.

Tina Grace Rowe spoke to 7News and said, “It was just staring at him and he picked up something to try and shoo it away and as soon as he did that you could just see that it was going to go at him.”

The recent bushfires in Australia have destroyed much of the kangaroo’s and other wildlife’s habitat, so wild animals in domestic areas are becoming a more common sight. Close contact with them is best avoided.

