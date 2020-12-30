THE DEFENCELESS child and dog that were left at a cemetery only days before Christmas, were seen chasing a car.

The boy thought to only be three years old was left at the Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ohio on Wednesday December 23, only days before Christmas. He had been ‘abandoned’ with only his dog for company and according to WJW, witnesses had seen a car quickly leaving the cemetery, and the boy “running after the car followed by a dog”.

-- Advertisement --



The spirit of Christmas and human kindness is not dead though, as the local police took the boy in and helped find a foster home for him, and the entire community of Hinckley rallied around him.

Hinckley police’s Chief David Centner confirmed that the boy was staying with a foster family in Medina County and that the boy was in a “loving home”. The boy named Tony has been supported by the community who have left Christmas gifts for him, and even sent in offers of adoption after his terrible ordeal.

Centner took to Facebook and said, “I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD. We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see our little friend.”

The county children’s services are working with the police and Tony’s parents have been identified.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child and Dog Left at Cemetery Only Days Before Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.