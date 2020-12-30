Channel 4’s Queen’s ‘Deepfake’ Speech Attracts Over 200 Ofcom Complaints

Channel 4’s ‘Deepfake’ Queens Speech Attracts Over 200 Ofcom Complaints.

More than 200 complaints have been made to Ofcom over a “deepfake” version of the Queen’s speech aired on Christmas Day. The alternate Christmas message, aired on Channel 4, saw a digitally-created version of Britain’s monarch speaking to the nation, in what had been billed as a warning about misinformation and fake news.

Millions of viewers were left reeling after Channel 4 aired their own version of the Queen’s annual Christmas message over the festive period. Ofcom said that so far, 214 viewers have lodged an official complaint with the broadcasting watchdog.

During the four-minute skit, a deepfake “Queen” addressed controversial topics such as Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s departure from The Royal Family. The Queen, played by actress Debra Stephenson, later dances on her desk to perform a classic TikTok routine.

A spokesperson for the regulator confirmed: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.” One viewer described the speech on social media as “disrespectful” to Her Majesty.

