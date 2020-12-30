BRITAIN records deadliest day since April as Covid cases continue to soar

Britain has recorded 981 Covid deaths on Wednesday, December 30 – the highest number since April when the first wave of the pandemic was at its peak. Additionally, 50,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported. The daily number of death has risen by 31 per cent in just one week, according to Department of Health Figures.

The news comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that millions of people across 23 areas in Britain will be plunged back into Tier 4 lockdown, the highest level of restriction. In his address to the House of Commons today (December 30), Matt Hancock confirmed that the Midlands, North East, part of the North West, including Greater Manchester, and parts of the South West will move into the top Tier.

Speaking in the Commons, Matt Hancock said: “Sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”

