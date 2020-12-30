BREAKING NEWS: Germany Records Highest 24 Hour Covid Death Toll

GERMANY has recorded its highest 24 hour Covid-related death toll since the start of the pandemic, with 1129 fatalities recorded across the country.

Berlin’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases announced the grim milestone early on Wednesday morning, December 30th, recording 1129 deaths alongside 22,459 new infections.

Overall, 32,107 Germans have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic according to the RKI, with 1.6 million people infected overall. Roughly 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus so far.

Recently, Germany was forced to introduce sweeping new lockdown measures to curb a spike in cases over the Christmas period. On December 16 the government closed down schools and shops, a measure expected to remain in place until January 10th. These measures are likely to be extended when Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors meet to review the situation next week.

Hospitals across the country are reportedly becoming overwhelmed with cases, as health systems across Europe grapple with a rise in infections. At the start of the pandemic Germany enjoyed relatively low cases of the virus in comparison to other European countries but recently has recorded hundreds of deaths per day.

