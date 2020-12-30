GUARDIA CIVIL have reported that bones have been found on a property which they are searching for the remains of a 60-year-old woman suspected to have been murdered by her partner in Gran Canaria.

-- Advertisement --



The woman, from the Basque Country, named as Mariam Ibarrlucea Echave, had been missing for four days when the remains were discovered.

The bones were found on a property in Galdar yesterday afternoon, Tuesday December 29.

Work started again this morning, December 30 and the bones have been taken away by the Guardia Civil to be analysed. A forensic study will reveal if they are the woman’s remains and for now a judge has imposed secrecy upon the case.

According to the local press, the suspect, named only as Manuel, from Sevilla, admitted to a friend that he had killed her and buried her body near the shack where they were living, saying that he was going to hand himself in, although his whereabouts were still unknown at the time of writing. It is believed he may have left the island and a search operation has been launched.

His friend, who had asked him where Mariam was after several days without seeing her, alerted the police.

The case is being treated as a situation of gender violence, but there were no prior complaints against the suspect from his partner.

If the woman’s murder is confirmed, she would be the 44th victim of gender violence towards women in Spain this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bones found thought to belong to missing woman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.