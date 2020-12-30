Bonelli’s Eagles In Danger Of Extinction In Spain

THE rare Bonelli’s eagles are in danger of extinction in Spain

The majestic Bonelli’s eagle has been moved from its classification as a ‘vulnerable’ species to now being ‘in danger of extinction’ which could have drastically detrimental effects on the ecosystem. The species has been declining for decades due to electrocution, fires hunting and poisoning, but in recent years the most common cause of fatalities has been electrocution by power lines.

To this end, Ecologistes en Acció has prepared a report to ensure that conservation and management plans for the bird will be activated, according to the author of the report, Josep Bort, who states that the population has decreased by 30 per cent since 2005 and only about 70 or 75 pairs remain.

Bonelli’s eagles are just one of several birds of prey in Spain, but they are the only species that is endangered.

