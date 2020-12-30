BITCOIN surges to an all-time high as it edges close to $30,000

The cryptocurrency revolution is going from strength to strength and on Wednesday, December 30 Bitcoin reached its highest value in history of almost $30,000. According to the cryptocurrency giant, the value of the coins has increased by 300 per cent since the beginning of the year alone, with one token now costing $28,599.99.

-- Advertisement --



Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple have also reported a surge this year and saw a rise of between 4 and ten per cent in November.

Rhian Lewis, author of the Cryptocurrency Revolution, says that this new rise in value ‘feels very different from the 2017 high – there seems to be more demand and the narrative is more measured’. With a push towards a cashless society, cryptocurrency is also gaining in popularity as an alternative payment method.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bitcoin Surges To An All-Time High”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.