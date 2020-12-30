BIDEN’s laptop repairman sues for $500million after being ‘labelled a hacker’

Mac Isacc, a Delaware computer repairman, is suing Twitter for defamation after the media giant blocked posts in October relating to president-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter, claiming it to be “hacked materials.” Isacc went public with emails he found on Biden’s computer when it was in his shop for repair, sparking a federal tax probe into his overseas business dealings.

-- Advertisement --



Isacc’s lawyers sued on the basis that Twitter decided to “communicate to the world that [Mac Isaac] is a hacker.” However, a Miami judge threw out the case on Monday, December 28 because of jurisdiction issues.

One of Mac Isaac’s lawyers, Brian Della Rocca, said Tuesday, “We are addressing the order now.”

“We have not decided whether we will refile in federal after addressing the Judge’s concerns or if we will file in State Court,” he added, as reported by The Post.

The shop owner stated that he was forced to close his business because of the allegations and even received several threats. Isaac claims he is “now widely considered a hacker” and is suing for $500million.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden’s Laptop Repairman Sues For $500million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.