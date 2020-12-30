Baby Archie Says First Words on the Meghan and Harry Podcast

BABY Archie, the son of the British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, says his first words to the general public on his parents’ first podcast.

It was announced earlier this month that the couple had made a deal with Spotify to produce and present podcasts but their debut episode received mixed reviews, with some listeners finding it strange that the little boy could be heard, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were fighting for more privacy.

Others listeners stood up for Harry and Meghan on that point, saying: “A private life means they can share details of their lives that they want to share and not that someone is forcing them to share,” one user of Twitter wrote.

Another user was quite blunt with their assessment, stating: “Someone please pass the sick bucket…”

Fans raised the point that the two did not ask questions of their own to their guests, but played recorded questions from others, and the positive tone of the episode was not to everyone’s liking.

However, high praise was delivered to Meghan who “had a fine voice”, according to one Twitter user, with another saying: “Meghan’s voice was MADE for podcasts. So worth the wait!”

