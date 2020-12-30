Arrests Made After Baby Found Critically Ill

TWO arrests have been made after a three-week old baby was found critically ill, only days before Christmas.

Emergency services attended a call at Dillington House on Moorend Avenue in Chelmsley Wood on December 23. West Midlands Police and two ambulances from the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident in the early morning. Medics arrived at the address at around 2 am to find a baby being given CPR.

A family member was trying to help the young baby with CPR when medics arrived, and the child was given care at the scene before being transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The ambulance was met on route to the hospital and a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic joined the ambulance.

West Midlands Police said, “A man, aged 22, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wilful assault and have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

