Argentina Becomes 3rd Latin American Country to Legalise Abortion

ARGENTINA has become the third country in Latin America to legalise abortion following a historic vote in the country’s Senate.

Argentina’s Senate voted through the new law that legalises abortions by 38 votes in favour to 29 against. The Latin American country will now allow terminations within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill was proposed by Argentina’s left-wing President Alberto Fernandez, who claims that over 3000 women have died from unsafe and illegal abortions since the collapse of the country’s military dictatorship in 1983.

There were celebratory scenes from activists outside the Congressional Palace in the capital Buenos Aires, who have been campaigning for abortion rights for many years. Meanwhile, other Argentinians such as religious groups are unhappy with the new law.

In Latin America, Argentina follows Guyana, which legalised abortion in 1995, and neighbouring Uruguay which allowed the practice in 2012. Meanwhile, the Carribean island of Cuba has allowed terminations since 1965, and abortions are legal in the Mexico City and Oaxaca regions of Mexico.

Earlier this month a controversial case in Argentina saw a child rape victim refused an abortion due to the country’s tight laws.

