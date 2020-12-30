Apple Removes App that Promoted Pandemic Parties

APPLE has removed an app that allowed users to find and organise private parties despite pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Vybe Together allowed users to organise and find private parties happening in their area, after their Instagram profile and pictures of them letting loose had met passed the approval of the platform’s moderators.

The platform described itself as a “private community to find, join, and host parties”, with a recent TikTok video claiming that they held social gatherings every weekend despite lockdown restrictions being in place across Europe and North America.

The app has now been removed from the Apple Playstore, while TikTok has also suspended Vybe’s account citing its violation of their community guidelines. On Instagram, Vybe said: “App store took us down! We will be back! Follow to stay updated!”

The platform’s most recent TikTok post showed revelers enjoying the dancefloor accompanied by an advertisement for a New York party scheduled for New Year’s Eve. In New York state, social gatherings are legally limited to 10 people while bars and restaurants remain closed due to Covid restrictions.

In preparation for New Year’s Eve festivities, police forces across the globe are mobilising extra officers to prevent large gatherings and parties due to fears of spreading further Covid-19 infections.

