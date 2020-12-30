WARNING: Distressing Content – Animal Abuser In Spain’s Granada Posts Sick Video Of Cruelty

Local Police in Granada shared a distressing video which has been tweeted by an animal abuser on Twitter on Wednesday, December 30. The video shows a woman, whose face is blurred out, violently swinging a cat back and forth before violently throwing it from a great height onto the road below. The footage is accompanied with a voice over and caption saying “The flying cat” along with laughing emojis.

Granada’s Local Police tweeted: The crime of pet abuse causes serious harm to the animal. Let’s hope it has criminal consequences. So you’re a potential criminal… and also a miserable person.”

The video has been viewed some 5,000 times only hours after posting. Viewers took to social media to express their outrage, with one person tweeting: “When you are arrested I hope you get jail time.”

Lanza un gato al vacío para publicarlo en una red social. Esperemos que tenga consecuencias penales. https://t.co/iFMKZb8tgs — Alerta Zeta 👮‍♂️🇪🇸 (@AlertaZeta) December 30, 2020



