The carcass of a woolly rhino which became extinct thousands of years ago has been found.

The woolly rhino is 80 per cent complete with its fur intact along with some of its organs and skeleton. It’s being hailed as a significant find in understanding how these animals survived tens of thousands of years ago.

-- Advertisement --



The amazing find was made by a local person Alexei Savin in the Sakha Republic a Siberian site where cave lion cubs and a baby woolly rhino have also been found.

The Animal is believed to have been around 4 years of age when it met its end in an icy river all those years ago.

Radiocarbon dating will confirm its age soon, but it’s estimated the carcass is at least 34,000 years old.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazing discovery of forgotten rhino ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.