ALICANTE opens a new ‘Covid court’ to deal with issues arising from the pandemic

In a bid to prevent the regular courts from being clogged up with jurisdiction issues arising since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Alicante will begin operating the so-called Covid Court on Thursday, December 31.

The court will deal specifically with commercial jurisdiction, one of the sectors most badly affected by the state of alarm. It will be located on Calle Alona, 29 and the staff will be made up of nine officials appointed by the Ministry of Justice, as well as a judge and a lawyer from the Administration of Justice.

