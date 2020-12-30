Aldi to Boost Spending on British-made Products by £3.5 Billion

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has announced new plans to boost its spending on British-made food and drink products by £3.5 billion annually for the next five years.

The German retail chain, which is Britain’s fifth-largest supermarket brand, says its enormous spending boost will benefit over 1000 small UK businesses. It has also agreed to extend its pledge to pay small suppliers without delay until the end of 2021.

The spending boost pledge follows an earlier announcement by Aldi to invest £500 million in their British operations which they claim will generate 4000 new jobs nationwide. The money will be spent on creating new stores, upgrading existing branches, alongside improving distribution centres and its UK supply chain.

Giles Hurley, the chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “We are expecting significant sales growth in 2021 as we open new stores and bring Aldi to more locations across the UK. With the vast majority of our grocery products now coming from British suppliers, our growth will lead to additional jobs and investment in our UK supply chain.”

Aldi currently operates 900 stores across Britain and employs 36,000 staff nationwide.

