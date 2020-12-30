A happy year for Akira dogs

AKIRA, the Animal Charity based in Teulada-Moraira and Benissa, homed 280 dogs in 2020.

It might have been a year most of us would like to forget but 2020 changed their lives for forever, giving them the homes they deserved. Another 95 dogs were returned to their owners.

“It was an exceedingly difficult year all round for us,” said Akira president, Lin di Stefano.

“However, we have managed to keep everything going with support and hard work from the board, staff and volunteers.”

Events were cancelled and the shop closed during lockdown, but later Akira managed to continue with their Quiz Nights and Fashion Show clothes sale, raising €2,250.

The bookstall, Spanish Night, Bollywood and one-day popup shop for collectibles brought in another €917.

Akira was also able to raise €5,000 through a GoFundMe appeal to replace the Shelter’s fencing.

Greig Horan, who is also Akira’s vice-president, was named volunteer of the year.

“He is the most dedicated, hard-working person with a passion for the Shelter second to none,” Lin de Stefano said.

“He has four Akira dogs of his own, yet still took on Ruby when she was heavily pregnant and cared for her 10 puppies until they could be rehomed.”

