WOULD you like to go out for tapas with Shakira and her footballer husband Gerard Pique?

If so, then now is your chance, as the couple is offering the chance to win a double date for tapas in Barcelona for a good cause.

The Colombian singer has always been known for her charity work, and at just 18, she launched Pies Descalzos, a foundation that seeks to provide basic education to the most disadvantaged and lower-class children in her country.

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused the situation of many children to become even worse, many of them living below the poverty line. This is why Shakira and her husband have come up with a plan to raise funds to improve conditions for these children.

They are offering a dinner with the two of them and to participate you have to make a donation that will be used to build a community school.

Shakira herself has explained it on her social networks.

“When travelling is safe again, Shakira and Gerard Pique want to invite you to dinner in Barcelona! Hotels and flights are included and each donation will go to the Pies Descalzos Foundation”, she wrote.

They promise to talk about anything the winner wants to over tapas at one of their favourite spots. The site is open for donations until March 5 and the winner will be announced on March 17, although they have said that the date will only take place when safety restrictions allow it.

With donations from just as little as $2 to enter the sweepstakes, it might just be worth a try!

Visit www.omaze.com/shakira for more information on how to win a double date for tapas with Shakira and Pique.

Another of many charitable causes in which Shakira is taking part is with the Fundacion Juegaterapia in Spain, which helps children with cancer and raises money to create play and care areas in the hospitals where they are staying. Money is raised through the sale of the dolls called Baby Pelon such as the one she is holding in the photo. Many famous faces have joined this cause and designed their own headscarves for the baby dolls to wear.

