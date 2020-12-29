White & Baos Abogados Wish You and Your Family A Merry Christmas and A Prosperous New Year 2021

Dear Clients and Friends,

IT seems like it was yesterday when the deadline for submitting your NON-RESIDENT TAX RETURNS was so far away and yet the Holiday Season has suddenly arrived.

We hope to have met our clients’ expectations when dealing with their MARRIAGES and DIVORCES in Spain and we would also take this opportunity to congratulate those clients, from different countries, who SOLD, PURCHASED or EXCHANGED their properties through our firm and kindly took our advice about the importance of having a SPANISH WILL drafted when being an owner of a property in Spain.

2020 has been, in general, a really hard year, but also a year of hope for all those people who lost their money some time ago, buying properties in Spain off plan as fortunately, we have been able to recover their deposits and other monies expended.

Also, it has been a good year for those affected by Mortgage floor and costs clauses, and multicurrency mortgages, as they have been able to get their money back.

Sadly, some clients and friends passed away during this year and our condolences go to their surviving spouses and relatives, but again in these cases we have assisted as rapidly as possible to help the heirs when dealing with their INHERITANCE.

On a happier note, we can tell you that we have LITIGATED successfully in Court in relation to many differing legal matters including TENANCY DISPUTES, CLAIMS AGAINST BUILDERS, CONTESTING A WILL, CLAIMS AGAINST THE TAX OFFICE and much more.

Finally, we would like to THANK ALL of our clients and friends, who in one way or another, dealt with us during this year and wish THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR FULL OF HAPPINESS.

We are sure, that although 2020 has been a really difficult year, working together, we will make 2021 become the year of hope and recovery and we, at White Baos, will do our best, to try to help and assist our clients to achieve this.

