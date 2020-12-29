The online casino industry is going from strength to strength and looks to be continuing this trajectory into 2021. One specific area of growth has been online roulette.

Taking the traditional game and bringing it to life online wasn’t an easy feat, but it has created a new generation of roulette and invigorated older players. What can we expect from online roulette in 2021?

More Variants

Live Roulette

Live roulette variants are expected to be heavily played. The benefit of playing online means that the technology that allows the player to see the dealer in real time can be implemented. This gives a new element to the game and helps create tension and add atmosphere. You can find more information here on the sites that have the biggest range of live roulette games – many of which use the fact they offer multiple rooms as a sign of differential advantage.

Different Rules Roulette

The benefit of hosting roulette online is that players don’t just have to play the standard roulette they may be used to. There are a variety of versions of roulette that go beyond the American/European rules roulette split. Those playing online roulette in 2021 expect to be able to engage with themed roulette, such as Quantum Roulette or Superman Roulette. By adding a theme to the game, the developers are taking advantage of the platform being so adaptable.

Mobile Gameplay

Mobile Functionality

Not just affecting roulette, the rise in mobile gaming will be seen across the online casino output. Games such as roulette, which can be played in a casual manner, benefit from being accessed through mobile devices.

Players can pick up games wherever they want and play for as long as they want. Ensuring the games are supported across the mobile browser is therefore an important consideration for online casino sites going forwards. The rise in mobile accessibility has also brought up the issue of the importance of needing strong mobile coverage.

Should Sites Have an App?

Moreover, sites may want to develop a mobile app. This helps players connect in a more personalised way. By playing through an app, a player is more likely to remain loyal to one site over its competitors.

However, people don’t want to necessarily download dozens of apps. With most things requesting an app and a limited amount of space, people don’t want to be forced to download an app. Apps also give the illusion of commitment, which people might not be ready for when it comes to online entertainment they may be discovering for the first time.

The technological changes we are expected to see across online entertainment will play out in a macro way through online roulette. Technology will enable players to engage with the game in a way that truly emphasises its digital roots. Mobile functionality will also increase so that players can engage in a way that fits with how they engage with other entertainment.