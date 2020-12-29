Velez-Malaga recognises the sporting achievements of young people in 2019/2020

Velez-Malaga Sports Department is recognising the effort and sporting achievements, both provincial and regional, achieved by many young people in the municipality during the 2019/2020 season.

“DESPITE the difficult times we are experiencing due to Covid-19, it is fair and deserved to recognise these successes so that local athletes are aware of our support and never lose the dream,” said Councillor of Sports, J. Hipólito Gómez.

On December 15, 12 athletes from the Alevín, infantile and junior categories of the Axarquía Swimming Club were recognized, accompanied by their coach, José Antonio Díaz.

And awards will continue to be presented to 13 athletes from the categories sub12, sub16, U18 and U23 of the Velez Athletics Club, and their coach, Carlos Gámez.

Gómez said that although 2020 has been a very different and complicated year for the world of sports and municipal activities, “we have concentrated our efforts on investments and projects to improve the quality of our facilities”.

Among the improvements has been the remodeling of the Vivar Téllez football stadium following an investment of €320,500 to create the first in Spain with this FIFA Quality Pro system

He also highlighted the long-awaited €385,600 project at Almayate football field, where more than 7,000 square meters of deteriorated natural grass will be replaced by top-quality artificial grass.

And a new roof and warm-up area will be created at Benajarafe football while repairs will be carried out at Fernando Ruiz Hierro Sports Centre.

