Vaccines Arrive in Bulk

The Government has confirmed today Tuesday, December 29 that the vaccine is in Spain and bulk deliveries have arrived today.

Its been established that there are slightly over 360,000 doses of the vaccine now in Spain, they arrived at among other provinces, Vitoria airport in The Province of Alava in the Basque Country.

-- Advertisement --



The doses are from the Pfizer company, and similar deliveries have already arrived in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville.

Military personnel will be responsible for transporting the vaccine to the Canary Islands. The Balearics, Ceuta and Melilla.

The bulk deliveries of the vaccine were delayed on this occasion by 24 hours on their way from Belgium due to a logistical problem its believed at the initial distribution point.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vaccine arrives in bulk”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page